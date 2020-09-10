State adds 187 new COVID-19 cases, 10 in mid-valley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon added 187 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including four cases in Benton County and six in Linn, bringing the statewide total to 28,654, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday.

Benton County has recorded a total of 234 cases and six deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began, while Linn County has seen 421 cases and 13 deaths.

Statewide, OHA announced three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, raising the toll to 497. The latest fatalities were an 82-year-old man in Lane County with underlying health conditions, an 81-year-old woman in Multnomah County with underlying conditions and a 56-year-old Malheur County man who may or may not have had underlying conditions.

Nationally, the COVID-19 case count has surpassed 6.3 million and the death toll now stands at 190,262, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

With several major wildfires raging in Oregon, OHA has issued new guidelines for people quarantining or isolating with COVID-19.

If ordered to evacuate, the agency says, leave immediately but contact your local public health authority as soon as possible for advice. If directed to a shelter, tell shelter officials of your condition so they can take steps to keep you distanced from other evacuees. Otherwise, wear a mask at all times outside your home and practice social distancing to the greatest extent possible.