State adds more than 1,200 COVID-19 cases, 28 in Benton, 29 in Linn

The state added 1,244 new confirmed positive and presumptive cases of COVID-19, according to Wednesday's daily report from the Oregon Health Authority, bringing the state's total since the start of reporting on the pandemic to 78,160.

Locally, Benton County added 28 cases and Linn 29, bringing their totals to 845 and 1,600, respectively. Statewide, Oregon continued to see an increase in cases with case counts averaging more than 1,000 a day.

OHA reported 18 new COVID-related fatalities on Wednesday, raising the state's death toll from the disease to 953. None of the deaths were in the mid-valley.

Between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29, the state reported 9,100 new confirmed and presumptive cases, which represents a 5% increase over the previous week. The state had an 8.6% positivity rate last week and the mortality rate was reported at 1.2%.

Also included in Wednesday's report was a listing of current and resolved outbreaks at workplaces, long-term care facilities and schools. Linn County saw two new outbreaks since last week's report was released.

Entek International in Lebanon has reported five cases, while Pacific Cast Technologies in Albany reported six.