State adds more than 1,200 COVID-19 cases, 28 in Benton, 29 in Linn

The state added 1,244 new confirmed positive and presumptive cases of COVID-19, according to Wednesday's daily report from the Oregon Health Authority, bringing the state's total since the start of reporting on the pandemic to 78,160.
Locally, Benton County added 28 cases and Linn 29, bringing their totals to 845 and 1,600, respectively. Statewide, Oregon continued to see an increase in cases with case counts averaging more than 1,000 a day.
OHA reported 18 new COVID-related fatalities on Wednesday, raising the state's death toll from the disease to 953. None of the deaths were in the mid-valley.
Between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29, the state reported 9,100 new confirmed and presumptive cases, which represents a 5% increase over the previous week. The state had an 8.6% positivity rate last week and the mortality rate was reported at 1.2%.
Also included in Wednesday's report was a listing of current and resolved outbreaks at workplaces, long-term care facilities and schools. Linn County saw two new outbreaks since last week's report was released.
Entek International in Lebanon has reported five cases, while Pacific Cast Technologies in Albany reported six.
Target Distribution Center in Albany added a case to its outbreak, going from 20 to 21 cumulative cases, while Lowe's Distribution Center in Lebanon remained steady at 14 cumulative cases. Costco in Albany went from five to six cumulative cases, as did Oregon Freeze Dry.
Samaritan Albany General Hospital was added to the active outbreak list with five cumulative cases since Nov. 18.
The outbreaks at Georgia-Pacific in Halsey, Eagle Veneer in Harrisburg, Lebanon Community Hospital and Miller Timber in Philomath have been resolved.
Timberwood Court Memory Care in Albany remained active but did not add to its three reported cases. Neither did the Mennonite Nursing Home in Albany, which continued to report nine cumulative cases and one death, or Bridgecreek Memory Care Community in Lebanon, with 37 cumulative cases and three deaths.
Several mid-valley schools in Linn County remained on the active outbreak list, including Central Linn Elementary in Halsey, Green Acres School in Lebanon, Alsea Charter School in Alsea and Lacomb School in Lebanon, all with one reported case each. Oak Heights Elementary has reported two cumulative cases.
Outbreaks at Riverview School in Lebanon and Punkin Seed Preschool in Lebanon are now considered resolved.
