State alters 6-foot rule, no immediate changes for local districts

Last month, Gov. Kate Brown issued a sharp about face and ordered all students be given the option to learn in-person regardless of county case counts of COVID-19 by mid April. Locally, school districts’ timelines aligned with the governor’s orders.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

“It is very possible this will change things for us,” Greater Albany Public Schools spokesperson Andrew Tomsky said. “We need to take some time to review the new guidance and see what steps we can take. We will not be taking any immediate action to alter out current plans, given the timing during Spring break week and no timeframe provided by ODE.”

Likewise, Corvallis School District Superintendent Ryan Noss said the district would need time to collaborate with staff across the district.

The social distancing requirements impact the number of students permitted in a class meaning that under current hybrid plans in both districts, that rule was taken into account when scheduling transportation and assigning teachers to classrooms. Should districts implement the new guidance from ODE, it could mean rearranging schedules, classrooms and transportation for students and teachers with less than two weeks before students are scheduled to return to GAPS. Some elementary grades are already receiving in-person instruction in Corvallis.