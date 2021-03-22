State alters 6-foot rule, no immediate changes for local districts

On Monday, the Oregon Department of Education announced it was removing portions of its social distancing mandates to align with new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But locally, districts will continue to operate under current restrictions until those changes can be reviewed.
According to ODE, under certain conditions, schools can allow students to be 3 feet apart rather than 6 feet apart as previously mandated.
The announcement marks the fourth sudden change in policy handed down by the state and the second to come during a scheduled break from classes.
In addition, the requirement that students be spaced by providing 35 square feet per student has also been eliminated from state guidance, allowing more students to fit into classrooms. However, a 6-foot distance must be maintained between staff and between staff and students, according to the latest change.
The guidance also notes that the 3-foot rule may go into effect at the middle and high school level when a county’s case rate is below 200 new cases per 100,000 in population. Outside of that, the 6-foot rule is still in effect.
“This shift will take time to digest, partner with staff, and integrate in many schools and districts,” ODE Director Colt Gill said in a statement on Monday. “I know our educators have spent countless hours over the last year stretching to implement different learning models and protocols.”
Last month, Gov. Kate Brown issued a sharp about face and ordered all students be given the option to learn in-person regardless of county case counts of COVID-19 by mid April. Locally, school districts’ timelines aligned with the governor’s orders.
“It is very possible this will change things for us,” Greater Albany Public Schools spokesperson Andrew Tomsky said. “We need to take some time to review the new guidance and see what steps we can take. We will not be taking any immediate action to alter out current plans, given the timing during Spring break week and no timeframe provided by ODE.”
Likewise, Corvallis School District Superintendent Ryan Noss said the district would need time to collaborate with staff across the district.
The social distancing requirements impact the number of students permitted in a class meaning that under current hybrid plans in both districts, that rule was taken into account when scheduling transportation and assigning teachers to classrooms. Should districts implement the new guidance from ODE, it could mean rearranging schedules, classrooms and transportation for students and teachers with less than two weeks before students are scheduled to return to GAPS. Some elementary grades are already receiving in-person instruction in Corvallis.
“I strongly encourage school districts and schools to take the time they need to collaborate across school administrators, teachers and staff and convene school planning teams to review the new requirement and recommendations and to consider updating schools’ operational blueprints to reflect any changes you will make under the new guidance,” Gill said.
Corvallis has already welcomed back several elementary grades while GAPS is set to welcome students back on March 29.