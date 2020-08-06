Oregon Supreme Court upholds 2019 PERS changes

Unions have vowed to withhold support from Democratic legislators who voted for the bill.

The state Department of Justice represented PERS, and other lawyers represented local governments named in the lawsuit.

The 2019 Legislature made two main changes to the system, which had about 900 employers, 225,000 active workers and 150,000 retirees as of December 2019. Virtually all of the retirees were hired before August 2003 and qualify for more generous benefits, although according to PERS, just under two-thirds of them (about 95,000) are paid $3,000 or less per month.

One change diverted part of the 6% contributions that public employees make to their pensions. For employees hired before August 2003, when the Legislature overhauled the system, 3.5% still goes into their individual account programs, and 2.5% is diverted to current pensions. For employees hired afterward — now the majority of Oregon’s public workforce — 5.25% still goes into their accounts and .75% is diverted.

This diversion will continue until PERS funding status reaches 90% of unfunded actuarial liability. According to PERS estimates, the system has at least 15 years to reach that level.

The court said employees do not lose anything in the long run.