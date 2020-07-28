State announces COVID-19 metrics for school openings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Under the new rules released by the state on Tuesday, schools in Oregon would remain closed.

Gov. Kate Brown and state epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger released uniform metrics for schools to use as guideposts for re-opening. The positive rate of the virus statewide must be at or below 5% the proceeding seven days for three weeks before schools can open. Additionally, case levels at the county level have to drop below 10 cases per 100,000 residents for the same time frame. Brown noted that there would be exceptions for students to learn in-person under these news as well, specifically younger children.

Kindergarten through third grade can be offered in-person classes if the virus isn't actively circulating in the community, there are less than 30 cases per 100,000 residents in the county and they follow Oregon Department of Education guidance. Students with disabilities can also be offered in-person classes.

But under the current metric requirements, many counties wouldn't be able to open schools to most students and the statewide positive rate would be prohibitive as well.

"Today in Oregon, we are not where we need to be to open schools," Sidelinger said.