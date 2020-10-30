State announces new school metrics, no in-person for Linn

Noss said more information would be available in the coming days.

“When we closed schools, we know it was going to be an incredible interruption in each student’s education,” Brown said Friday.

The shift in the metrics, she said, was based in science but also new information that schools are not “super spreader” institutions, meaning children do not seem to be worsening the spread of COVID-19 in the broader community.

And while the majority of students across the state, Brown said, would not be able to return to school under these new metrics, about 130,000 students could begin in-person learning.

“Our schools do much more than teach and inspire our kids,” Brown said, citing access to food, mental heath support and other services. “Schools are truly the center of it all.”

But for schools that don’t currently meet the new metrics, Brown said they provided a tangible goalpost.

Additionally, ODE Director Colt Gill noted that every county in Oregon has at one time or another, meet the new metrics, making it possible for each county to do so again.