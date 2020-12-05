State board to look at plan for Elliott Forest

The State Lands Board will hear Oregon State University’s proposal for management of the Elliott State Forest at a 10 a.m. remote meeting Tuesday.
The meeting will be livestreamed on the Department of State Lands YouTube channel at https://tinyurl.com/yxf8byqr.
The State Land Board, which consists of Gov. Kate Brown, Secretary of State Bev Clarno and Treasurer Tobias Read, in Dec. 2018 asked the Department of State Lands and OSU to explore transforming the Elliott State Forest into a publicly owned research forest. The research forest proposal was drafted during the next two years, with input from advisory committees, tribes, state and local governments, stakeholders, and the public.
The deadline to sign up to testify is 10 a.m. Monday. Information on how to testify is at https://www.oregon.gov/dsl/Board/Pages/SLBmeetings.aspx
In other local government meetings planned for the coming days:
Monday
• The Albany Traffic Safety Commission meets remotely at 10 a.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/pwquotes/tsc or call 1-312-757-3121 and use the access code 430-417-613. On the agenda is a stop sign request for Somerset and Timber Ridge and a discussion of speed zones.
• The Corvallis City Council meets remotely at 6 p.m. To participate https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6910421095926469643. On the agenda are a discussion of recommendations on restructuring advisory boards, a look at managed camping options for the homeless, the evaluation of City Manager Mark Shepard and the hiring of a new municipal judge.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners meets remotely in a 9 a.m. work session on goal setting. To participate go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/582403925 or dial 1-646-749-3122 and use the access code: 582-403-925#. Topics on the agenda include homelessness, CARES Act federal funding, criminal justice, committee assignments and 2040 organizational goals and budget development.
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany. The meeting is open to the public there is limited seating in the room because of virus protocols. Presenters should remain in the hallway until their agenda item is ready to be heard. Residents also can participate visit teleconference by calling 541-704-3002, with a pin of 8442. On the agenda is a resolution on the Powerline Road-Muddy Creek bridge project and one on on a grant agreement between the county and the Santiam Canyon School District.
• The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission meets remotely at 6:30 p.m. To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3892694885262076686. On the agenda are public hearings on alterations for the Casey house at 3256 NW Van Buren Ave. and the Emily Pernot House at 222 NW Seventh St. and deliberations on the façade change requested for the Rennie-Smith Building at 255 SW Madison Ave.
Thursday
• The Corvallis City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session. To participate go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6546759824190121228. On the agenda are a report on COVID from the Benton County Health Department, a parking audit on enforcement and an update on the strategic operational plan.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.