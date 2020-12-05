State board to look at plan for Elliott Forest

The State Lands Board will hear Oregon State University’s proposal for management of the Elliott State Forest at a 10 a.m. remote meeting Tuesday.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the Department of State Lands YouTube channel at https://tinyurl.com/yxf8byqr.

The State Land Board, which consists of Gov. Kate Brown, Secretary of State Bev Clarno and Treasurer Tobias Read, in Dec. 2018 asked the Department of State Lands and OSU to explore transforming the Elliott State Forest into a publicly owned research forest. The research forest proposal was drafted during the next two years, with input from advisory committees, tribes, state and local governments, stakeholders, and the public.

The deadline to sign up to testify is 10 a.m. Monday. Information on how to testify is at https://www.oregon.gov/dsl/Board/Pages/SLBmeetings.aspx

In other local government meetings planned for the coming days:

Monday

• The Albany Traffic Safety Commission meets remotely at 10 a.m. To participate go to https://www.gotomeet.me/pwquotes/tsc or call 1-312-757-3121 and use the access code 430-417-613. On the agenda is a stop sign request for Somerset and Timber Ridge and a discussion of speed zones.