State climatologist: Oregon's second heat wave indicates troubling trend

Larry O’Neill, Oregon state climatologist, said this week’s heat wave won’t break records but is still an indicator of a troubling trend.
“In Oregon, especially the Willamette Valley, we're experiencing (heat waves) more often, and they're more intense,” O’Neill said. “If you look at all across the country, this is a general trend of extremes. Extremely warm temperatures are happening much more frequency than extreme cold temperatures.”
The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the Willamette Valley that will be in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday. Thursday is expected to be the hottest day, with Corvallis set to reach a high of 102 degrees. Albany is expected to hit 104 degrees.
The heat wave is the second of the summer for Oregon, and comes after all-time record-breaking temperatures hit much of the Pacific Northwest in late June.
On June 27, the Corvallis and Albany areas set their highest ever temperatures of 110 degrees at Oregon State University’s Hyslop Research Farm.
O’Neill said he was caught off guard by the June heat wave. He added that this week’s temperatures are an indication that the trend isn’t going to stop.
This year, the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute released their Oregon Climate Assessments, which outlines the state of climate science in Oregon.
“If greenhouse gas emissions continue at current levels, temperature in Oregon is projected to increase on average by 5°F by the 2050s and 8.2°F by the 2080s, with the greatest seasonal increases in summer,” the document states.
National Weather Service data suggests that average temperatures have increased throughout the Willamette Valley, especially in the summer months. The recent heat waves are just one sign of the trend.
Oregon has historically had a temperate rain forest type of climate, according to O’Neill. Now, that climate is more closely mirroring what you might find in the desert southwest region of the country.
“Where historically temperatures like this didn't happen … now they are,” O’Neill said. “And so the fact that our planet is changing so much, we're starting to see these adverse impacts.”
Some problems the heat wave may exacerbate include droughts and wildfires. O’Neill said Oregon is currently experiencing a historically intense drought and the rising temperatures will make an impact on water availability and usage.
Wildfires are also a major concern. As of Wednesday, there were 40 active large fires burning in Oregon and Washington, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
“As the climate warms, our forests and soils are becoming drier, especially later in the summer,” O’Neill said. “And that sort of sets the table for more flammable fuel and more extreme fires.”
Ahead of the hot weather, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued a state of emergency. The declaration allows state agencies to assist local jurisdictions in responding to the dangerously hot temperatures.
Cooling centers are located throughout Linn and Benton counties for those looking to escape the heat. O’Neill said he thinks authorities are doing what they can to address the hot weather, but longer term planning is needed to better prepare for these kind of events.
“(We need) to come to the realization that we are living in an altered climate and these sort of extremely warm temperatures are going to become more frequent and more intense,” he said. “This is a trend that isn't going to just magically stop. We need to provide more resources for it.”
According to O’Neill, greenhouse gas emissions are at the root of the problem, but mitigation and adaptation strategies can help reduce the impacts. He suggests taking small steps like driving less or getting an electric vehicle as well as supporting environmentally-friendly measures.
He added that it’s never too late to start making changes. With strong efforts, he believes emissions could peak in the 2030s and then start to decrease.
“It’s a sign of hope and optimism, because it means that if we do have a strong response, we can make a difference within our lifetime of experiencing and stabilizing climate and then bringing it back down,” he said.