State climatologist: Oregon's second heat wave indicates troubling trend

Ahead of the hot weather, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued a state of emergency. The declaration allows state agencies to assist local jurisdictions in responding to the dangerously hot temperatures.

Cooling centers are located throughout Linn and Benton counties for those looking to escape the heat. O’Neill said he thinks authorities are doing what they can to address the hot weather, but longer term planning is needed to better prepare for these kind of events.

“(We need) to come to the realization that we are living in an altered climate and these sort of extremely warm temperatures are going to become more frequent and more intense,” he said. “This is a trend that isn't going to just magically stop. We need to provide more resources for it.”

According to O’Neill, greenhouse gas emissions are at the root of the problem, but mitigation and adaptation strategies can help reduce the impacts. He suggests taking small steps like driving less or getting an electric vehicle as well as supporting environmentally-friendly measures.

He added that it’s never too late to start making changes. With strong efforts, he believes emissions could peak in the 2030s and then start to decrease.

“It’s a sign of hope and optimism, because it means that if we do have a strong response, we can make a difference within our lifetime of experiencing and stabilizing climate and then bringing it back down,” he said.

