State COVID-19 cases surpass 13K

COVID-19 infections in Oregon have officially eclipsed 13,000.
On Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 282 new cases of the virus statewide bringing the total number of reported cases to 13,081.
The increase in cases, OHA said, continued an upward trend and the department's weekly report showed the resurgence of the virus in Oregon has accelerated. There was a 7% jump in cases between July 6 and 12 from the previous week and the state's positive rate — which is used to determine if the rate of infection is growing independent of the increase in testing — has risen to 6.2%. That's an increase from 5% last week.
Hospitalizations across the state have plateaued, something OHA attributed to two factors: infections in younger people who are at a lower risk of hospitalization are increasing and widespread testing is identifying asymptomatic cases.
"Large outbreaks have contributed a diminishing proportion of recent cases, and sporadic cases have increased," the OHA report stated, noting that it was consistent with an increase in community spread of the virus. "Though not definitive, a diminishing proportion of cases that are linked to outbreaks, cluster and household spread, is consistent with increasingly timely and effective isolation and quarantine messages from public health investigators and tracers. Again this week slightly fewer than 95% of cases identified on most recent days were contacted by local public health staff within 24 hours, suggesting that more investigatory resources are needed."
The report also found that the most common symptoms in 76% of more than 12,000 cases statewide were cough and headache and that the Black and Latino community continue to be disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
Wednesday's report showed three new cases in the mid-valley — one in Benton and two in Linn.
