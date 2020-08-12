State COVID-19 positive test rates decrease slightly

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Oregon's statewide positive test rate for COVID-19 dropped slightly last week, but it still remains above the 5% benchmark the state is using to determine whether students can return to classrooms.

The Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday that 5.4% of the 25,744 people tested for the virus were positive. That number is down from the 6.4% positive rate the week before. Hospitalizations, the department said, have stabilized as well.

The majority of cases, though, OHA said still cannot be traced to a source, meaning they are community spread, signaling that the virus is widespread.

In Linn County, 314 people, including 11 who have passed away, have tested positive for the virus out of the 11,558 tested since the pandemic began. That means the county overall has a positive test rate of 2.72%. In Benton, 184 people of 9,024 tested showed up as positive, yielding a rate of 2.04%, which includes six deaths.