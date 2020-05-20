State economists: Oregon budget has a $3 billion gap

Brown said: "Make no mistake, the budget gap created by this pandemic is too large to bridge without additional congressional action. I am thankful for the work of our congressional delegation to secure federal funding for Oregon in the relief packages Congress has passed so far. But those funds only address a fraction of our current need, especially since we are not permitted to use the funding we have received so far to address state budget shortfalls.

"As a state, we took action to shutter our economy in order to save lives in the middle of a once-in-a-century crisis. Now it's time for Congress and the president to step up and provide once-in-a-century support for important state services, including schools, health care, and public safety."

More federal aid uncertain

The Democratic-led U.S. House passed a $3 trillion aid bill on May 15 with $500 billion for states and $375 billion for local governments. But the Republican majority in the U.S. Senate has balked at the price tag, and President Donald Trump has taken a wait-and-see stance, so more aid for states does not appear to be imminent.