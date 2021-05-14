State mask change will not alter school rules

Gov. Kate Brown announced on Thursday that Oregon would fall in line with new federal guidance that allows fully vaccinated people to go without masks in most cases. That announcement, the state clarified, does not include schools.

The Oregon Department of Education stated that Brown's announcement excluded public schools.

"Nothing is changing for schools this year," Brown said Thursday. "And I expect education staff and students to continue to wear masks and physically distance as outlined in our Ready Schools, Safe Learners guidance."

Masks must also be continued to be worn in correctional facilities, long term care facilities, on public transportation and in a handful of other situations.

Greater Albany Public Schools announced on Friday that it would continue to abide by rules set out by the Oregon Department of Education by requiring masks in GAPS schools.

"As has been our practice throughout the pandemic, Greater Albany Public Schools will adhere to all guidelines from the governor, ODE and the Oregon Health Authority," a statement from GAPS read on Friday.

The mask rule in school will continue to include students, teachers, family members present on campus, visitors, volunteers, school resource officers and other community partners.

