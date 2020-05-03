State: No need for recall at National Frozen Foods

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There’s no need for a recall of products due to a coronavirus outbreak at the National Frozen Foods facility in Albany, according to the state of Oregon.

The public shouldn’t worry about contracting COVID-19 through food or food packaging from plant closures in the United States and Oregon, states a news release from the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Agriculture.

The news release adds that there was no evidence that human or animal food – or food packaging – is associated with the transmission of COVID-19.

“Food products do not need to be withdrawn or recalled from the market if someone on the farm or processing plant tests positive,” the news release states.

As of Tuesday, 18 people linked to the National Frozen Foods Albany plant have tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The plant temporarily shut down production due to the outbreak.

Dr. Paul Cieslak, senior health adviser for the OHA’s COVID-19 response, said that people should get in the habit of washing their hands often including before and after preparing meals, before eating and after they’ve come home if they have been out.