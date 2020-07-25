State officials see 'glimmer of hope' on virus

The percentage of tests that are positive climbed over the past week to 6.6%, up from 6.2% the week before. Health officials have said they need the rate to be 5% or lower to keep the pandemic under control in Oregon.

The hopeful signs are a slowing in the rise of cases. A key measurement is the "r factor" — the number for how many people each infected person passes the virus on to. Today, the r factor in Oregon is 1.15.

Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen noted a New York Times survey that showed more than 70% of Oregon residents are complying with orders to wear masks in public spaces indoors and when unable to maintain 6 feet of social distance outdoors.

Allen said the state would continue to hammer the "3 Ws": wash, wear a mask and watch your distance from others.

"It's kind of a boring theme, but by dint of repetition, it is getting through," Allen said. "We are seeing signs in the data that people are paying attention."

Allen reiterated that any gatherings have a lower chance of spreading the virus if held outdoors instead of indoors. It's a message Allen said will be repeated and repeated.