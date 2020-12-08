State OKs OSU's plan for Elliott Forest

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brown also praised OSU for its ability to mix recreational opportunities with research work. The governor noted that she recently made her first visit to the university’s McDonald-Dunn Research Forest north of Corvallis.

“It was amazing,” she said. “I was blown away by the variety of users and the number of kids that were out there.”

OSU plans to include recreational opportunities in the Elliott. Forestry Dean DeLuca said that there are very few trails in the Elliott, a void that the university plans to fill. He also noted that there is an extensive road network in the area, which could serve the same trail functions as those in the Mac-Dunn.

A total of 12 individuals spoke during the public comment period. Most supported the move to OSU management, although many had suggestions to make. Some appeared to be against harvesting Elliott timber for almost any purpose.

Jerry Franklin, a forestry professor at the University of Washington, urged OSU to concentrate more on scientific experiments and less on forest management.

Several commenters agreed with Treasurer Read that the university should look for opportunities to include other colleges in its management and research at the Elliott.