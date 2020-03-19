State parks, other facilities closed to campers

State parks, other facilities closed to campers

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Silver Falls State Park stock 3-20

Rangers lead a guided hike at Silver Falls State Park on  New Year's Day in 2018. State parks will be closed to camping through May 8 but remain open for day use.

 Amanda Loman

Facilities in the Oregon State Parks system as well as two other state agencies have been closed to camping in an effort to help contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The parks will accommodate current overnight guests through April 2. Reservations from April 2 through May 8 are canceled, with site fees being refunded. The ban affects all individual and group overnight facilities, including campsites, yurts, cabins, tepees and facilities operated by concessionaires.

The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) operates campgrounds in the Clatsop, Santiam and Tillamook state forests. Those sites will close Monday. ODFW wildlife areas also are affected beginning Sunday.

State parks, ODF facilities and ODFW sites remain open for day use such as hiking or wildlife viewing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four new virus cases at vets home
Local

Four new virus cases at vets home

  • Updated

Four additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon, and two Corvallis residents visiting …

Corvallis declares local emergency
Local

Corvallis declares local emergency

  • Updated

The city of Corvallis declared a local emergency on Friday canceled and announced sweeping measures aimed at slowing the spread of the novel c…

Albany declares state of emergency
Local

Albany declares state of emergency

  • Updated

The city of Albany declared a state of emergency Wednesday night in response to COVID-19, paving the way for city funds to be used in efforts …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News