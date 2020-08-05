State positive COVID-19 rate jumps to 6.4%

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 cases continued to rise across the state last week, with 6.4% of the people tested showing up positive for the virus.

The number, provided Wednesday by the Oregon Health Authority, is up from the week before, when 5.1% of the people tested had tested positive. The metric remains too high for schools to reopen under the guidelines handed down by the state last week. For all students to return to school, the state’s positive test rate must be at or below 5%.

Overall, the state inched closer to 20,000 confirmed cases, with 299 new cases reported on Wednesday. In total, the state has now recorded 19,366 cases of COVID-19 with the majority of cases being found in those between the ages of 20 and 29.

The state’s death rate rose last week over the previous week, with most of the deaths continuing to occur among the over-70 age group. Between July 27 and Aug. 2, 39 Oregonians died from the virus; the week before, that number was 27.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 are also up since the beginning of June, with 141 hospitalizations reported last week and 127 reported the week before. Wednesday’s weekly report from OHA also notes that 18 children of the 855 age 9 or younger who contracted the virus have been hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms.