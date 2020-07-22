State releases new rules to stop COVID-19 spread

Restaurants and bars will be required to close by 10 p.m. rather than the previous standard of midnight.

Health authorities addressed the spread of the virus, noting that workplace outbreaks were no longer the driving force but rather, sporadic spread. The term was defined as cases that cannot be traced back to an original carrier. Last week, the state said, 93% of cases were contacted within 24 hours by contact tracers, below the state's goal of 95%. Additionally, as of last week, almost half of the COVID-19 cases in the state cannot be tracked to where they originated, signaling that the disease is becoming more widespread.

Brown said tourism was being identified as an additional cause of spread and that she was in conversations with other officials and neighboring states to restrict travel or enforce quarantine for those entering Oregon from COVID-19 hotspots.

The good news, Brown said, was that the state would now allow outdoor visits at long-term health care facilities where there is no evidence of COVID-19. Schools, however, she said would look different in the fall and many districts would rely on distance education or hybrid models. The Oregon Department of Education is expected to release new guidance for the upcoming school year in the coming days.