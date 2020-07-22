State releases new rules to stop COVID-19 spread

Younger children in Oregon will now have to wear a mask while restaurants will be closing earlier beginning on Friday after new rules were announced by Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday.
The updated requirements come on the back of the continued spread of COVID-19 throughout the state. According to state health officials, Oregon saw a 26% increase last week in cases over the previous week and on Tuesday, the state surpassed 15,000 cases in total.
"We ventured out onto the ice together and it has begun to crack," Brown said Tuesday of the state's re-opening. "Before we fall through the ice, we need to take additional steps."
Face coverings will now be required for everyone 5-years-old or older in public indoor spaces and outdoors where social distancing cannot be maintained. Younger children were previously exempt from the mask requirement but on Wednesday, Brown added that a recommendation, not requirement, will remain in place for children ages 2-5.
Those working out in public gyms must also now wear a mask and the total number of people allowed to gather indoors has been decreased. Churches, bars, community centers, larger restaurants, movie theatres and other indoor public spaces were limited to 250 people. On Friday, that number will be capped at 100. Outdoor gatherings will remain limited to 250. Indoor gatherings like book clubs and other private gatherings are limited to 10.
Restaurants and bars will be required to close by 10 p.m. rather than the previous standard of midnight.
Health authorities addressed the spread of the virus, noting that workplace outbreaks were no longer the driving force but rather, sporadic spread. The term was defined as cases that cannot be traced back to an original carrier. Last week, the state said, 93% of cases were contacted within 24 hours by contact tracers, below the state's goal of 95%. Additionally, as of last week, almost half of the COVID-19 cases in the state cannot be tracked to where they originated, signaling that the disease is becoming more widespread.
Brown said tourism was being identified as an additional cause of spread and that she was in conversations with other officials and neighboring states to restrict travel or enforce quarantine for those entering Oregon from COVID-19 hotspots.
The good news, Brown said, was that the state would now allow outdoor visits at long-term health care facilities where there is no evidence of COVID-19. Schools, however, she said would look different in the fall and many districts would rely on distance education or hybrid models. The Oregon Department of Education is expected to release new guidance for the upcoming school year in the coming days.
"This is all hard," Brown said. "It's really hard. It's lasting much longer and this virus is much tougher to bear than any of us would ever wish."
Changes go into effect on Friday. Additional announcements from the state are expected in regard to the county watch list. Some counties, Brown said, may be added, while others will be removed.
