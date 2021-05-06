State reports 611 breakthrough COVID-19 cases

Of the more than 1.3 million people in Oregon who have completed their COVID-19 vaccinations, 611 still tested positive for the virus, including eight who died.

The news came on Thursday from the Oregon Health Authority. OHA noted that to be fully immunized, an individual must be at least 14 days removed from the second shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or after the one and only dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The agency did not report on where the deaths took place, simply attributing them to regions 1-9; a region can encompass several counties.

About 14% of the reported cases, or 89 individuals, resided in long-term care facilities or other congregate settings. The median age of the breakthrough cases was 51, and about 31% occurred in people over the age of 65.

According to OHA, approximately half of the 611 breakthrough cases reported having at least one symptom. Eleven of the reported cases were associated with variants that local health authorities have voiced concern over.

Fewer than 10%, about 45 people out of the 611, were hospitalized with the virus within two weeks of testing positive. All eight deaths were in people between the ages of 70 and 96.

"While the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are all highly effective at preventing severe COVID-19 illness and death, no vaccine is 100% effective, and vaccine breakthrough cases will occur," OHA said in a statement Thursday. "More breakthrough cases are probable when community spread is high."