State reports death possibly linked to vaccine
State reports death possibly linked to vaccine

  • Updated
Stock Pix -Covid 19 Vaccine 03 mark
Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

The Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday that it has been notified of an investigation into the death of an Oregon woman this week after she had received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 immunization.

Separately, OHA reported one new death attributed to COVID-19 on Thursday — a 67-year-old Linn County man who was diagnosed with the disease on Wednesday and died the same day. He had underlying health conditions. His name was not released.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the organization investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the Oregon woman who received the Johnson & Johnson shot, it cannot yet be concluded whether her death was related to the vaccine.

A new clinical study shows the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is about 66 percent effective against moderate to severe COVID-19.That also includes variants. It's the same number the company released earlier this year.Right now the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is on pause in the U.S. because of concerns over a possible link to rare cases of blood clots. 

A national reporting service designed to collect possible adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccinations alerted the CDC to the Oregon death.

The woman, who was not identified, was described as being in her 50s. According to health officials, she developed a rare but serious type of blood clot within two weeks after her vaccination, in combination with very low platelet levels. 

The woman received the shot prior to the nationwide pause in administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Six other women in the U.S. have developed the same rare type of blood clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, out of 7.5 million doses that had been administered nationwide prior to the pause. 

The Oregon woman is the second to die. 

The death is still under investigation. OHA and CDC issued a statement noting updates would be provided as the investigation continues. 

Locally, OHA reported that it has identified a small number of Johnson & Johnson vaccines recorded after April 13, when administration of the vaccine was paused. 

The agency said it conducted an investigation, and all sites that had reported three or more doses of Johnson & Johnson shots being administered after the pause said there had been a recording error in the data and no Johnson & Johnson shots were actually administered after April 13. 

The data error, OHA said, accounted for 121 of the 159 total doses recorded in the state, and the agency will continue to clarify if there were additional reporting errors.  

COVID-19 daily update

On Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 993 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's cumulative total to 178,110.

Nationwide, there have been 31,666,546 reported cases of the virus, 566,494 deaths and about 219 million vaccinations administered.

Locally, Benton County recorded 24 new cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 2,802 cases and 19 deaths. Linn County recorded 34 new cases, increasing its total to 4,256 and 64 deaths, including one added on Thursday. 

OHA also reported on Thursday that hospitalizations were up from the day before, with 11 more patients in the hospital for a total of 283. Additionally, ICU beds saw an increase from 65 to 69 patients with the virus. 

According to OHA, there have been, to date, 1,683,045 doses of Pfizer, 1,432,000 doses of Moderna and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon with 1,091,777 people reported as being fully vaccinated. 

