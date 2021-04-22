State reports death possibly linked to vaccine

The Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday that it has been notified of an investigation into the death of an Oregon woman this week after she had received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 immunization.
Separately, OHA reported one new death attributed to COVID-19 on Thursday — a 67-year-old Linn County man who was diagnosed with the disease on Wednesday and died the same day. He had underlying health conditions. His name was not released.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the organization investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the Oregon woman who received the Johnson & Johnson shot, it cannot yet be concluded whether her death was related to the vaccine.
A national reporting service designed to collect possible adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccinations alerted the CDC to the Oregon death.
The woman, who was not identified, was described as being in her 50s. According to health officials, she developed a rare but serious type of blood clot within two weeks after her vaccination, in combination with very low platelet levels.
The woman received the shot prior to the nationwide pause in administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Six other women in the U.S. have developed the same rare type of blood clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, out of 7.5 million doses that had been administered nationwide prior to the pause.
The Oregon woman is the second to die.
The death is still under investigation. OHA and CDC issued a statement noting updates would be provided as the investigation continues.
Locally, OHA reported that it has identified a small number of Johnson & Johnson vaccines recorded after April 13, when administration of the vaccine was paused.
The agency said it conducted an investigation, and all sites that had reported three or more doses of Johnson & Johnson shots being administered after the pause said there had been a recording error in the data and no Johnson & Johnson shots were actually administered after April 13.
The data error, OHA said, accounted for 121 of the 159 total doses recorded in the state, and the agency will continue to clarify if there were additional reporting errors.