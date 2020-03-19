State reports two new Linn County cases

Two additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Linn County, the Oregon Health Authority announced Thursday morning, bringing the county’s total to 18.

Two Benton County residents have tested positive so far, but both contracted the disease while visiting relatives in Washington state and are remaining there until they recover.

All told, Oregon public health officials reported 13 news cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the statewide tally to 88. In addition to the Linn County cases, there were five new cases in Marion County, four in Multnomah and two in Washington.

So far, most of the Linn County cases have been associated with the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon. There are now reportedly 14 residents and one employee of the facility who have tested positive for COVID-19, the infectious respiratory disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the first Albany case was reported after a health care provider at Albany Family Medicine tested positive. That facility, operated by the Corvallis Clinic, has been shut down, and people who may have come into contact with the employee are being notified.

Oregon Health Authority officials did not provide any details about the city of residence of the two new cases.