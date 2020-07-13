State restricts indoor gatherings, expands mask requirement

Indoor social gatherings are being scaled back and the state's mask requirement expanded as of Wednesday, July, 15.
On Monday, Gov. Kate Brown held a press conference citing the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases across the state. The increase, she said, was being attributed to indoor gatherings like graduation and birthday parties, wedding receptions and bachelor and bachelorette parties. To combat the spread, Brown mandated that all gatherings held inside will be limited to no more than 10 people.
"This new rule," she said, "does not change the operation of businesses and churches at this time."
That, however, can change.
Brown said that, currently, restaurants and bars that are enforcing the mandatory mask requirement and other social distancing rules, do not seem to be a significant source of transmission for the virus.
"I hope," Brown said, "I don't have to go the route of Texas and Florida and close restaurants and bars but nothing, nothing is off the table."
Oregon has seen its caseload increase for the last six weeks with a record number of daily cases coming four times over that same timespan. According to the Oregon Health Authority, the state is expecting the number of new cases to triple over the next three weeks and is still awaiting the impact of the 4th of July holiday and its accompanying gatherings.
"The virus is extremely contagious," Brown said. "Many people don't show symptoms for days. In that time you can come in contact with dozens, and if you're not careful, hundreds of other people."
Brown asked people to adopt the three Ws: watch their distance, wash their hands and, as of July 15, wear their face coverings outside as well.
The rule would apply to those standing in line outside a grocery store, visiting a park, the beach or sitting at outdoor seating in local restaurants. Masks, Brown said, must be worn outside of the 6ft. social distance rule cannot be followed.
A statewide enforcement taskforce, Brown said, has been established and will continue to enforce the safety requirements. But enforcing the new indoor gathering limit, Brown said, will be hard.
"I am not going to set up the party police," she said. "The proof will be in the numbers. Either people will adhere to the requirement or I will be forced to take more restrictive measures. No one wants that."
Businesses that do not enforce the new mask rule will face fines and the possibility of closure.
"Your choices," Brown said, "determine our future. If we don't slow the spread of the virus, we will have no choice but to enforce widespread and difficult closures again."
