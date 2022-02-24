State sanctions Albany nurse for diverting medication from patients

An Albany woman agreed to surrender her nursing license Feb. 16 after she diverted medications from patients.

The state Board of Nursing brought disciplinary action against Taylor Ghroh, 25, after learning Dec. 16 that she had diverted 20 medications from patients while working as a nurse.

She acquired unauthorized medications and used medications without authorization, according to the state’s license verification database.

Groh surrendered her license and was barred from applying to be reinstated or practice as a nurse for three years. She was licensed as a certified nursing assistant in 2016 and became a registered nurse in 2019.

