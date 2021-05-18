State says vaccinated people no longer need masks indoors, but with major caveats

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines in Oregon with some major caveats, the Oregon Health Authority announced Tuesday in a press release.

The new guidance says fully vaccinated people will no longer need to wear masks or physically distance indoors, if they are at least two weeks past their second vaccination (or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine) and in an establishment that is checking vaccination status of patrons.

The state will require any business, employer or faith institution to “have a policy for checking the vaccination status of customers and employees if they are not wearing masks.” If an establishment elects not to verify vaccination status for patrons, masking and social distancing are still required.

State epidemiologist Dean Sidelinger said Oregon does not expect a significant increase in cases, hospitalizations or deaths from the relaxed protocols, again with a caveat.

“If people don’t follow the rules and aren’t vaccinated and aren’t wearing masks in higher-risk indoor settings, we could see an increase in transmission,” Sidelinger said in a news release. “We could be back to talking about constraints on our hospital capacity. We hope not to be there.”