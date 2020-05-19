State Senate 12: Tight Democratic primary race

Two Democrats are locked in a fierce battle for a shot at incumbent Brian Boquist in state Senate District 12.
In unofficial early returns Tuesday night Bernadette Hansen leads Ross Swartzendruber by 3,219 votes to 2,954. Trailing the leaders were Lisa Pool (2,031) and Arianna Blunt (909).
District 12 covers portions of Benton, Washington, Yamhill, Polk and Marion counties.
Boquist, a small-business owner and Army veteran, is seeking his fourth term in the seat. He was unopposed in the GOP primary. Boquist, who lives in Dallas, has been in the Legislature since 2005, when he began serving the first of three House terms.
Boquist defeated Swartzendruber, a Polk County sheep farmer, by 63% to 37% in the 2016 general election. But Swartzendruber was in a tough battle Tuesday night against Hansen, a caregiver and community activist from McMinnville.
Pool is a McMinnville acupuncturist, and Blunt is a Dundee artist and bookbinder.
Swartzendruber says his three key issues are 1) pro-democracy legislation that addresses voter rights, campaign finance and ethics reform; 2) A German-style green new deal that encourages municipal renewable energy co-ops; and 3) a digital bill of rights that will cover data privacy and surveillance protections.
In perhaps a nod to the stiff challenge of Boquist in a predominately Republican district, Swartzendruber said he will “support as much change as District 12 constituents agree to pursue.”
Hansen, a University of Oregon graduate who has worked in water resources and watershed management, listed her three key issues as ending homeless, securing house and fighting for income equality.
Pool has volunteered as a health care advocate and says she was inspired to run “because I see how hard people are struggling to make ends meet, how our tax dollars benefit the few, (and how) the divisive Capitol keeps us from finding success and solutions for education, healthcare and the environment.”
Blunt did not respond to Gazette-Times requests for information on her campaign, nor did she file information for the voters’ pamphlet. Like Hansen, she has targeted homelessness and housing issues in her campaign.
