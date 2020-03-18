State setting up hospital at Salem fairgrounds

Oregon is erecting a 250-bed temporary hospital in Salem so as to free up other hospital beds around the state for coronavirus patients.

The Oregon Medical Station is a mobile emergency hospital that the state purchased several years ago in case of a health crisis. Gov. Kate Brown said the facility, which is being set up at the Oregon State Fairgrounds, should be operational by Friday.

The state’s overriding goal is to slow the progression of COVID-19, so as not to overwhelm Oregon’s health care system. Brown and other state officials said that is why restaurants, bars, schools and all large events have been closed.

“All the things we’ve been trying to do, as grievously hard as they are for the economy, are single-mindedly aimed at the notion of making sure we don’t run out of hospital capacity,” Pat Allen, the director of the Oregon Health Authority, told the Legislature’s Joint Special Committee on Coronavirus Response on Wednesday.

Along with setting up the temporary hospital in Salem, officials want existing hospitals to create 1,000 temporary beds statewide. Officials also are exploring whether hotel, college dorm rooms or other places could be used.

“Are there facilities we can literally stand up in parking lots?” Allen said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0