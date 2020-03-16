State shuts down on-site consumption at restaurants, bars

“The first thing we have to start with is making sure there’s no one-week waiting period to access unemployment insurance. Given the current state of affairs, people cannot wait a week,” Brandt said. “Second, we should relax rules around the work search provision.”

Work search provisions in federal law requires one to be proactively seeking a new job when applying for unemployment, but Brandt points out that with the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus, the state is encouraging people to stay home.

“If we’re trying to save lives, obviously that’s an exemption that needs to be made immediately,” he said.

Outside of advocating in front of Oregon’s elected leadership, Brandt said, his organization is pushing out the message that there are ways to continue supporting your favorite local businesses. Purchasing gift certificates to redeem later — as long as their gift cards are not run through a third-party service — can help infuse cash into a small business you want to support now. Making use of drive-thrus, takeout and delivery service for those business that have chosen to remain open are also options, according to Brandt.

“I think people would benefit from looking at the bright side down the road, once we get past this crisis… there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “Today was a really tough day, but we’re focused on making sure we showcase the resiliency of this industry.”

