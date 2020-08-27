State still falls short on back to school metrics

With about three weeks left to the first day of school for most districts, the state's rate of COVID-19 cases still has not met metrics that would allow for in-person instruction.
During a press conference on Thursday, Oregon State Health Officer Dean Sidelinger announced that the state has managed to decrease the transmission of the virus but has not met the state metrics that require the positivity rate — the number of people tested who are diagnosed with the disease — to be below 5%. The state has to maintain that percentage for three consecutive weeks.
"Right now, we do not meet the metrics," he said. "To safely reopen schools ... we need to make sure people who become infected are passing it to fewer people."
Currently, Sidelinger said, it appears that every infected person is passing the virus along to one other person. For the state to meet in-person instruction metrics, it would need to see its daily caseload average drop to about 60 people a day. As of Thursday, the average was 300.
Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen said it was reasonable to believe Oregon could reach that benchmark to allow students back into the classroom. He added that currently 15 counties could allow in-person instruction for K-3 given their county-wide metrics of having fewer than 30 new cases per 100,000 residents. In the mid-valley, Benton made the cut.
But because Greater Albany Public Schools has schools in both Linn and Benton County, and Linn County does not currently meet county metrics, administration said they would not be offering in-person instruction for those grade levels at the present time. Instead, the district said it would continue to monitor local metrics and has plans in place to bring students back safely.
On Thursday, Allen noted that the state looked to European countries who successfully re-opened schools to shape the state's metrics. Pointing to the potential damage of having schools open just to re-close in an ongoing cycle, he said the key to bringing students back would be little transmission of the virus in the community and safety precautions in school like social distancing and masks.
Allen also said that the state was releasing funds to partner with community organizations to provide meal assistance and rental assistance to help people quarantine if needed and that so far, the reception from school administrators as been positive.
"Everyone is working hard to get kids back physically in schools as safely as we can," he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.