State tax collections buck pandemic unemployment trends

“You see employment down around 6% in Oregon over the past year, which is the same as the worst year of the Great Recession, when our income tax revenues fell by 20%. Here you see much less,” McMullen said. “If you extend this for our preliminary numbers for 2021, the revenues will be back to where they were last year.”

Lehner said Oregon has benefited from $12 billion in unemployment benefit payments that are taxable, $11 billion in Paycheck Protection Program forgivable loans to businesses that are deductible, and $8 billion in federal rebates. (One round paid $1,200 to individuals, and a second round paid $600; Congress is considering a third plan for $1,400.)

“That is keeping income up, this far into the recession, that we have not seen before in decades — this level of income support coming from the federal government,” Lehner said.” If we were to take out all the direct aid … that underlying income would take us all the way back before the pandemic. The economy has proven more resilient than we first feared.”

Predictably, Democratic legislative leaders greeted the news, and Republicans talked about the downside of so many people still unemployed or underemployed.

Democratic Gov. Kate Brown said the cheering is premature.