State Treasurer Tobias Read announces bid for Oregon governor

State Treasurer Tobias Read has officially entered Oregon's gubernatorial race.

Early Monday morning, the former Beaverton lawmaker announced his bid in a campaign video highlighting his personal stake in the COVID-19 pandemic as not only a politician but a father.

"I'm tired of adults who think their version of freedom allows them to endanger children," Read said, referring to opponents of public health orders intended to slow down viral transmission.

Read joins House Speaker Tina Kotek, Yamhill County Commissioner Casey Kulla and former Independent gubernatorial candidate Patrick Starnes in the 2022 as other major names in the Democratic primary race.

In his campaign announcement, Read prescribes "steady leadership" and prioritizing children as the cure for getting past the pandemic.

"We need to stop lurching from one crisis to the next and lay out a vision for where to take Oregon, not just next year, but for the next generation," he said. "My approach is simple: I'll measure Oregon's progress by how well our kids are doing."

The Democrat is in his second term as the state's top financial official. His term expires in 2024.