State's new COVID-19 cases above 500 for fifth straight day

With 557 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 reported by the Oregon Health Authority, Monday marked the fifth straight day that more than 500 new cases have been recorded in the state.
Linn County had 11 new cases recorded and Benton County one. One death was attributed to COVID-19 in the 24-hour period leading up to OHA’s latest daily report at 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 559.
The state now has 45,978 confirmed and presumptive cases of the disease. Linn County has had 902 cases and 17 deaths and Benton County 466 cases and six deaths.
Linn County’s cumulative positive test rate is 4.00% and Benton’s is 2.38%.
Outside Benton and Linn counties, the state’s new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (93), Clatsop (3), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Crook (2), Curry (4), Deschutes (30), Douglas (6), Jackson (17), Jefferson (1), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (12), Lincoln (1), Malheur (7), Marion (60), Multnomah (199), Polk (11), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Wasco (5), Washington (71), and Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s latest reported fatality from COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive Oct.24 and died Oct.25, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
The state’s 575 positive tests reported Oct. 29, the first of five straight days above 500, were the highest to that point in the pandemic. That number was passed the following day with 600, the current high mark.
To date, according to OHA data, 7% of those in the state with positive test results have been hospitalized and 81% have not. Information on the remaining 12% was not provided.
The 20 to 29 age group continues to lead Oregon with 22% of the positive tests, followed by 30 to 39 (18%) and 40 to 49 (16%). Females have accounted for about 52% percent of positive tests and males 48%.
An updated OHA report analyzing the scope of pediatric COVID-19 cases in Oregon since the beginning of the pandemic shows that 11.3% (4,901) of confirmed and presumptive cases in the state have been pediatric patients, defined as people under age 18.
The pediatric age group most likely to be infected is people 12-17 years old.
The report noted that while pediatric case counts are higher, young people are still far less likely than adults to develop severe symptoms. Only 1.3% of pediatric patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, compared to 8% of adults.
There are six reported cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children in Oregon.
The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Monday 451 new deaths (230,383 total) and 77,398 new cases (9,182,628 total) in the United States.
