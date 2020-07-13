Statewide COVID-19 positive rate now at 5.8 percent

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Oregon Health Authority reported 280 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and three additional deaths.

There was one new case of the virus in the mid-valley, reported in Linn County.

The new cases bring Oregon's total caseload to 12,438. The state is not currently releasing information on recovered cases other than to note that prior to May 1, when the definition of recovery was altered, the department contacted 1,885 individuals who had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Of that group, 86.7 percent are considered to have recovered while about 12 percent either haven't recovered yet or no information is available for those individuals.

Also on Monday, Gov. Kate Brown added additional restrictions to prevent the ongoing spread of the virus, citing a steady increase in the state's cases. According to OHA, the increase in cases is not solely due to additional testing. The majority of new cases, the department said, are being attributed to indoor gatherings among friends and family.