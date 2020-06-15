Stolen car crashes in Albany

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What started as a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle from out of state on Monday morning ended in a single-vehicle crash on Pacific Boulevard in Albany.

Oregon State Police troopers were responding to a call of a stolen vehicle around 8 a.m. According to Albany police, who later assisted the state agency, OSP attempted to initiate a stop of the vehicle, which was reportedly stolen out of Washington. The driver of the car — a silver Subaru Forester — failed to stop, and a pursuit followed.

According to Albany police, that pursuit was terminated after a short time. Despite the suspended pursuit, the car continued on, crashing at Pacific Boulevard and Sherman Avenue.

The vehicle ended up on its roof in the planter strip on the side of Pacific, snapping off a small tree in the process.

It was not clear on Monday how long the pursuit continued, how long before the crash it had been suspended, or if the driver was aware it had been terminated at the time of the crash.

Two people were believed to have been ejected from the car and were transported to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

According to Albany police, as of Monday night there were no fatalities. The Albany Fire Department also responded to the call.

The identities of the driver and passenger were not released by law enforcement on Monday.

