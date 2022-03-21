Stone Soup Corvallis to reopen dining rooms April 2

Stone Soup Corvallis, which offers free meals, will reopen its dining rooms April 2 for the first time since March 2020.

The dining locations are at St. Mary’s Church, 501 NW 25 St., and First Christian Church, 602 SW Madison Ave., in Corvallis.

While the dining rooms have been closed since the start of the pandemic, meals have been served to go since November 2020. Four meals are in the early evening, two meals are during lunch and one meal is during breakfast.

To-go meals will continue to be served from Third Street Commons, 1480 SW Third St., and the Hygiene Center, 156 SE Chapman Place.

The meals at Stone Soup Corvallis are cooked and served by volunteers, all of whom are masked and vaccinated. With the dining rooms reopening, there is a need for more volunteers to set up or take down tables and wash dishes.

Those who are interested in volunteering their time can email stonesouphelp@gmail.com and visit their website at www.stonesoupcorvallis.org/volunteer.

The full meal schedule is available at www.stonesoupcorvallis.org/meal-schedule.

