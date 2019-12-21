Stone Soup offering free Christmas meal in Corvallis

Stone Soup is hosting its annual free Christmas day meal from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at St. Mary Catholic Church, 501 NW 25th St. in Corvallis.

Featured will be prime rib with potatoes and carrots, a vegetarian main course option, Waldorf salad, green bean casserole, crescent rolls and homemade pies. The meal will be prepared by a crew of about 12 people from the Beit Am Mid-Willamette Valley Jewish community under the direction of lead cooks, Marjorie Sandor and Tracy Daugherty. The meal will include organic potatoes and Gold Rush apples thanks to the generosity of Denison Farms and Brooklane Specialty Orchards,

Stone Soup, which was organized in 1982 at St. Mary, is a Corvallis-based nonprofit that provides free meals 365 days a year at either St. Mary or the First Christian Church. Those who wish to volunteer with the group should email stonesouphelp@gmail.com. Those seeking information on the group’s activities and meal sites and times should visit www.stonesoupcorvallis.org.

