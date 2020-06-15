Stone Soup relocates South Corvallis meal site

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Following a four-day scramble to find a new location, Stone Soup has moved its South Corvallis meal site to the South Corvallis Food Bank, 1800 SW Third St., Suite 110.

The change takes effect immediately. Meals will be available at the new location from 5:15 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays.

Hot meals are available to anyone in need.

Since May 14, Stone Soup had been serving three to-go meals a week in partnership with Valley Catering and Linn-Benton Food Share at Lincoln Elementary School in response to increased need during the coronavirus pandemic. But the nonprofit organization says it was notified by the Corvallis School District on Thursday afternoon that it could no longer use the school for meal distribution.

According to a Stone Soup news release, the organization had been providing about 140 meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays and a smaller number on Saturdays at the Lincoln School location.