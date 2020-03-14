Stone Soup shifts to meals to go

The Stone Soup meal service in Corvallis has tweaked its approach as a result of the coronavirus.

Stone Soup will continue to serve individuals at both the First Christian Church and St. Mary’s, but the service has been changed to a boxed meals-to-go operation.

“Stone Soup Corvallis remains committed to its mission of providing a free, healthy meal daily to anyone in need.” said Sara Ingle, president of the Stone Soup board. “The boxed meals are prepared with extra care and attention to the latest recommendations from the Benton County Health Department.”

Ingle added that the group requires diners to properly dispose of the take-out containers.

“Stone Soup will continue to monitor the latest news about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19," Ingle said.

The boxed meals will be dispensed on the same schedule as Stone Soup’s customary service.

Stone Soup serves in the gym at St. Mary’s (501 NW 25th) from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. Stone Soup serves at the First Christian Church (602 SW Madison Ave.) from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Sundays and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays.

For more information on the service go to www.stonesoupcorvallis.org.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

