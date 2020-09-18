Storm rolls through Lebanon, impacts sewage

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, Dustin Gerig heard what sounded like air being suctioned out of his house in Lebanon.

"I went to nursing school in Kansas, and I never heard anything like what happened last night," he said.

A storm carrying rain, lightning, thunder and strong winds swept through the mid-valley but seemed to couch itself more firmly in the city of Lebanon. When the sun came up, the damage was obvious.

Broken tree limbs and some flooding filled the streets while reports of an overturned semi-trailer made their way to the National Weather Service. Lebanon Fire Department personnel had been running all night.

In a normal 24-hour period, the department said, it responds to about 18 calls. Between 1:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Friday, the department received 28 calls for service.

The National Weather Service reported severe weather Thursday night, but Gerig and others in the neighborhood near Tennessee Road think it may have been a tornado.

"Everyone thinks it was a tornado," Gerig said. "Just the way the trees are broken at the top, like half twisted off. The pattern of debris splattered all over the side of the house, too."