Stormy weather on the horizon for mid-Willamette Valley

The mid-Willamette Valley may be in for a “stormy start to the new year” according to a special weather statement issued by the National Weather Service on Friday, Dec. 31.

Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and Sweet Home will start 2022 with some wet weather beginning Sunday, Jan. 2, according to the statement.

The NWS said rain may be heavy on Sunday and into Sunday night. Some areas may also experience high wind gusts of 25 to 40 miles per hour.

With heavy rain on the horizon, NWS also said there is “moderate potential” for some rivers in the area to reach flood stage next week.

“While details are still uncertain, those along rivers will need to keep an ear open for changes to forecasts and river levels through next week,” the statement said.

The special weather statement comes after the mid-Willamette Valley experienced a variety of winter weather conditions in late December, including flooding, snow and freezing temperatures.

