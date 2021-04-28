Story Next Door: A shot in the arm for Linn County

The idea for the mobile vaccination van came from Anderson and her husband, Erik, another Linn County employee who used to work at Marion County's emergency preparedness office — the same department Anderson herself interned with before she began her current role in 2018.

“We saw a need with Linn County being fairly rural … we literally pulled it together on a whim,” Anderson said of the van.

The coordinators got approval from the Board of Commissioners and then, that week, Public Health Director Todd Noble purchased the van using grant funds from the Oregon Health Authority. Because of the source of the funding, the van is technically in OHA’s name, but the agreement states that the van is for use by Linn County and the lease reverts to local control after five years, according to Linn County spokesman Alex Paul.

Not only has the van doled out vaccines to rural parts of the county, Anderson says it will help mobilize the volunteer medical corps in the future, such as when they’re on standby at large local events like River Rhythms in Albany.

Anderson said that one of the most gratifying things about her job so far has been being able to get that mobile unit to populations in need, such as the unhoused folks at Albany Helping Hands who received the vaccine in late March.