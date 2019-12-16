Story Next Door: A song (and bear) for Christmas

Woody Woods was anxious.
He sat in his wheelchair at Timberview Care Center in Albany last Friday between two tables while “Always on My Mind” blared over the speakers. Some of his fellow residents closed their eyes, mouthing the words while others tapped their feet and still others watched out the window on the rainy afternoon.
Woody watched the box in the corner.
It was full of teddy bears and one of them had already gone to another resident whose name was plucked out of the raffle bin. Woods was waiting his turn.
To the left of the box in the corner, performer Ray Novencido adjusted the microphone and “Christmas in Dixie” filled the room. As he played the piano, granddaughters Mary Kay Novencido, 16, and Sabrina Wideen, 14, readied another teddy bear.
As the song came to an end, Novencido pushed back his Santa hat while Sabrina picked out another raffle winner. When she called Woods’ name, a cheer went up.
As the red, white and blue bear was placed in Woods’ lap, he couldn’t help but cry tears of joy. Novencido, for his part, was thankful for the sunglasses that covered his eyes.
“It’s very touching,” he said. “Sometimes, it can be overwhelming, the emotion I feel when I go to these places.”
Novencido has been visiting places like Timberview in and around the mid-valley since 2010. He brings his electric keyboard, Santa hat and glasses to add to the ambiance of his 1950s and 1960s rock and roll set. And he always has bears.
“I walked into Kay Jewelers one day and saw they had these bears,” he said. “They said customers bought them for $12.99 and $7 of that went to St. Jude’s.”
Excited by the opportunity of helping children with cancer and bringing joy to senior citizens, Novencido brought the idea back to the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 51 in Lebanon.
“They thought it was a good idea and we bought cases,” he said.
The dozens and dozens of bears have found their way to assisted living centers in Lebanon and Albany as well as the Lebanon Police Department. And they always come with a side of music.
“The reason I do it,” Novencido said, “is many years ago, my friend, a veteran, was confined to Timberview and I went to play music for him. So now, I do it every year.”
Timberview Administrator Anne Haddock said Novencido volunteers every year around the holidays and again around the Fourth of July but missed a few years in the middle of the decade.
Raising two of his granddaughters, Novencido and his wife Janice moved the family to Reno in 2015. Just a year later, they were back in Oregon, settling in Sweet Home.
Novencido will don his Santa hat and sunglasses a few more times this year before Christmas and hand out a few dozen more bears.
“We’re Christians,” he said. “It’s something we do from the heart. It makes us feel good.”
