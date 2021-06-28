Story Next Door: Albany schools HR director retires after 45 years with district

"I never really intended to stay in this position this long," he said. "You don't want to stay so long that you're a drag on the system. It's time now."

He'll miss being able to help people, either the ones who are looking for jobs of their own or the ones trying to overcome an employee management challenge. And he'll miss the people who came together to do whatever was needed, like the parents at South Albany who brought the seats from Oregon State University to build the football stadium.

He won't miss: "The stress, just in general. The day to day, 'I gotta get this done, I'm behind on that.'"

Also on the won't-miss list: "The constant criticism of people who are working hard to do their job. Nothing is more important to people than their children, and everybody's been to school, so they all know how to do school, right?"

He might miss the surprises each day used to bring. And then again, he might not.

He'll never forget the time, he said, when he was principal at Memorial and someone called in about a dead cat on Elm Street that was "freaking out the kids" as they walked to school. So he went and got a shovel and took care of the feline's remains.

Ah, what a glamorous job, he remembers thinking.