Story Next Door: Albany schools HR director retires after 45 years with district

It was the toughest year imaginable for a human resources director at a mid-valley school district, Randy Lary acknowledges. But that's not why he's decided to retire at the end of this month.
It's just that after 45 years with Greater Albany Public Schools, it's time. In fact, Lary said, it was time before now. It just was a little too complicated to do until this school year ended.
No thanks to COVID-19 for those complications. The global pandemic made for one stressful academic calendar.
"I thought I'd seen it all. I know how to do my job. I've seen a lot. I've dealt with a lot," Lary said as he relaxed in the sunshine of a post-work day outside the office earlier this month.
"But I've never felt so unprepared — incapable, overwhelmed — as I have this last year."
School districts are known for constant change, but not for rapid change, Lary said. Yet that's what was required during 2020-21 as state and health officials made new decisions and issued new directives, sometimes within days of the last ones.
For a human resources director, the work mostly came down to decisions about staff deployment, most of which also had to be made on the fly.
Substitutes, for instance, couldn't just walk into a classroom and pick up a lesson plan. They had to be trained on and have access to Canvas, Zoom, Google Meet, Seesaw and whatever other remote programs teachers might be using.
Staffers who usually served cafeteria food instead moved to painting and cleanup. A bus driver who had come from a career as an engineer suddenly found himself helping mentor upper level math courses, because buses weren't needed — but tutors were.
People pulled together and the job got done. It always does, because, as Lary said, schools are in the people business.
Growing up in Eugene, smack in the middle of a family of five — one sister and one brother ahead of him, one sister and one brother behind — Lary excelled at gymnastics at South Eugene High School. He was a gymnastics state champion for the school in 1972.
The first in his family to go on to college, Lary enrolled at the University of Oregon after graduating and competed in gymnastics there. Had current programs existed at the time, one of his sisters might have qualified for special education, which sparked Lary's interest as a study area. He thought about becoming a special ed teacher, and also thought about joining the Air Force Academy.
But then he took a health education class from a particularly inspirational professor. And then someone from Greater Albany called the university looking for a gymnastics coach at South Albany High School. That got passed along to Lary, who applied, got the job, and made Albany his new home starting in 1976.
Lary taught health education and coached the boys gymnastics team for about three years, then switched to coaching the girls team for three or four more.
About that time a friend asked him to coach pole vaulting, so Lary switched to track and field, first as assistant and then as head track coach for South. That lasted until 1991, when athletic director positions shifted to in-house athletic coordinators. Lary became South's athletic coordinator and reduced his teaching load to two classes per day.
Six years later, the district asked him to become assistant principal at Memorial Middle School. It wasn't something he'd initially aspired to do, but he agreed. "I didn't want to be stagnant," he said.
And, he added, "I used to joke if I had to be in a meeting, I wanted to organize it, because I like short meetings."
People think of middle school jobs as a tough place with even tougher kids. But Lary said he enjoyed working with a population more open to new ideas and directions in life than students sometimes become as they get older. Plus, he liked their jokes.
"I felt middle school kids fit my personality and sense of humor well," he said.
Lary was assistant principal at Memorial for a couple of years, then served as principal until 2004, when — on July 5, he remembered — Superintendent Pat Bedore called him and said, "I need to see you in my office at 8 o'clock tomorrow morning."
Worried, Lary complied. But Bedore hadn't called him in for a reprimand. "We need you to be the next principal at North Albany Middle School," she told him.
Lary hadn't been looking to make a move and wasn't excited about leaving Memorial. Neither were Memorial's parents and staff members, eight of whom came to a meeting of the Albany School Board that month to ask for a reconsideration of the transfer.
At the meeting, one parent noted it takes a couple of years for parents and staff to feel comfortable with a new administrator. But by 2006, she said, Lary would be eligible to retire.
"I think he should be allowed to retire from the school he built and the staff he loves," the parent said.
In a way, however, that's exactly what happened. Lary wouldn't retire in two years, or even 12, but 17 — but he is retiring from schools he helped build and staff he loves.
NAMS turned out to be a great move, Lary said, and he was glad for the lessons he learned. "We accomplished things there."
His next transfer was to Human Resources in 2008, applying for the director position at the request of Superintendent Maria Delapoer. The next couple of years also turned out to be hard ones, with a collapsing economy forcing layoffs, shortened school years and a series of difficult budget decisions.
"It was kind of a baptism by fire in some ways," he said.
Although he worked full time this past year, in recent years, Lary shifted to part time, and, well, got ready to retire. But it never seemed to be a good time. Delapoer retired, and her successor Jim Golden was fired, and then the district had a couple of interims before Melissa Goff took over as superintendent. There just wasn't a good time to step down.
"I never really intended to stay in this position this long," he said. "You don't want to stay so long that you're a drag on the system. It's time now."
He'll miss being able to help people, either the ones who are looking for jobs of their own or the ones trying to overcome an employee management challenge. And he'll miss the people who came together to do whatever was needed, like the parents at South Albany who brought the seats from Oregon State University to build the football stadium.
He won't miss: "The stress, just in general. The day to day, 'I gotta get this done, I'm behind on that.'"
Also on the won't-miss list: "The constant criticism of people who are working hard to do their job. Nothing is more important to people than their children, and everybody's been to school, so they all know how to do school, right?"
He might miss the surprises each day used to bring. And then again, he might not.
He'll never forget the time, he said, when he was principal at Memorial and someone called in about a dead cat on Elm Street that was "freaking out the kids" as they walked to school. So he went and got a shovel and took care of the feline's remains.
Ah, what a glamorous job, he remembers thinking.
Not that he would change it, Lary said. But he does have advice for Heather Huzefka, who is currently in charge of English Language Learner Support and Federal Programs for GAPS and who will succeed Lary as director of Human Resources.
"This is a people business and you have to support your people. And you don't know all the answers, but you've got a lot of people you can rely on to provide those answers," he said.
Daughter Amber Ferguson, who teaches Language Arts at West Albany High School, said that's a lesson she grew up learning.
"As I was becoming a teacher, my dad gave me a lot of amazing advice," she said. "But I think probably the most important thing he taught me, and I think what he is known for in this district, is that education is first, and foremost, about people. The people you work with, the people who work for you, and of course the students."
All four-plus decades, Ferguson said, Lary strove to serve the people around him and to keep his eyes on what he said was most important: the work that teachers and students do in the classroom.
"My dad has always been someone that I have looked up to, and someone who I have wanted to emulate," she said. "As his career is coming to an end, and I have been listening to all of the people around him talk about what his legacy in this community will be, I could not possibly be more proud to be his daughter."