Story Next Door: Alex Johnson II meets people where they are

For Johnson, it came down to people.

“I went to 19 funerals last year of people who died alone in a small room when they could have been at home with their family,” he told the council in January as it argued over possible traffic jams caused by the increased number of living spaces. “It's asinine to me to hear arguments about traffic when that's someone's grandparent."

He’s voted to override Mayor Sharon Konopa's veto on the issue twice since taking office. And, during the last year, he said over and over and over again that the city had no business prohibiting the church from having a portable toilet on its own property without a permit when the city itself had portable toilets in various locations — also without permits.

Because for Johnson, it’s about what’s right.

That's a value he grew up with, one that was reinforced during his years in the U.S. Navy.

“I turned 18 in boot camp,” he said, noting that he joined because, as a young man from a rural California town, he wanted to see something.