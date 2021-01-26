Story Next Door: Blake drives the circuit as a mobile judge

In his formative years Abraham Lincoln was a circuit court judge in Illinois. The drill consisted of riding your horse from town to town and hearing cases.
Judge Larry J. Blake, Jr. is the modern-day version of the Lincoln “circuit rider.” Blake, the new municipal judge for Corvallis, also serves in the position in Happy Valley, Newberg, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Sweet Home, Monroe, Harrisburg and Philomath.
But instead of a horse, such as Honest Abe styled in the 1840s and 1850s, Blake goes from town to town in his wife Margaret’s Audi. At the rate of 25,000 to 30,000 miles per year.
He used to use a Ford, but the gas tank was too small. “It only had a range of 250 or 300 miles,” Blake said Monday in an interview at the Corvallis court. “I was spending too much time at gas stations. With the Audi I can go 400 miles before filling up.”
Another modern convenience that Lincoln might have found handy is satellite radio.
“That is about the best invention ever,” said Blake, who said he listens to news and talk programs. And because the signal is satellite driven he never drives out of signal range.
Except when he is working coast towns. Then he goes to CDs, Cat Stevens lately.
“I just like traveling,” he said, adding an anecdote about riding with his father from Kalispell, Montana, to the state capital in Helena at 105 miles per hour. Montana had no speed limits at that time.
Blake also enjoys classic cars, particularly Camaros. He had an informal business once in which he and his pals would buy run-down Camaros for $1,000, fix them up and sell them for $4,000 to $5,000 apiece.
Blake still owns three Camaros, a 1967, 1968 and 1969 and during the interview he discussed the modifications he made to one of them by using a small model in his office.
Blake replaces the retiring Chris Dunfield as the Corvallis judge. Dunfield set up a community service option for defendants without the means to pay a fine. Blake wants to up the ante and implement a full-fledged community court that would aim to connect defendants who have mental health issues or substance abuse problems and those who are homeless with social service providers.
He has worked with the concept a bit in Sweet Home and Newberg, but COVID restrictions have kept him from going full throttle on the projects.
“We want to make sure that when people come to court that we’re working with them however we can,” Blake said. “It’s not the mistake. It’s what you do after the mistake. If they drive too fast we try to slow them down. That’s what we’re striving for.”
Blake is asked about Corvallis’ historic problem with failure to appear warrants. Many of the defendants are homeless who do not have the means to pay a fine. And the county jail does not have space for them.
“That’s why I’m starting community court,” Blake said. “If you order a person to do something that is impossible to do ... the criminal court system just doesn’t work.
“If we use the criminal court correctly the number of warrants and failure to appears will drop. In Sweet Home they want to come to court because they are getting the services that they need.”
In Corvallis, municipal court cases usually divide on the basis of 75% traffic cases, 20% criminal offenses and 5% code violations.
The key to all three pieces, Blake said, is to modify behavior rather than fine heavily or put people in jail.
“With traffic we just want to get people to slow down and obey signs,” he said. “That will decrease accidents and injuries. With criminal cases we want to encourage people to use probation. ‘If you do this you won’t go to jail.’
“And with code violations it’s usually just a case of we want you to get your yard cleaned up. Sometimes it’s just people who need help. If I think we can change behavior we try do that.”
