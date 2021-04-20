Story Next Door: County nurse works to vaccinate homeless

One of the biggest challenges faced by those seeking to vaccinate the population is reaching the hard-to-reach.
Cindy D’Angiolillo knows all about it. The longtime Benton County Health Department employee serves as the county’s immunization coordinator.
But don’t be fooled by the “coordinator" title. D’Angiolillo is constantly out in the field, serving up COVID-19 vaccines from her little red wagon of supplies. One of her key targets these days is the homeless population.
D’Angiolillo, who has been with the county since 1999, has plenty of experience there, having been involved in providing tetanus, hepatitis A and B and flu vaccines to the homeless.
“One of my greatest joys is being able to provide for the underserved,” D’Angiolillo said in an email interview. “Did you ever wonder what exactly does a public health nurse do? Well, vaccinating the unhoused is just one of many things.”
Getting to a position in which you can vaccinate the homeless population can be a challenge, said April Holland, the county’s deputy director of public health.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
“People who are experiencing homelessness are often marginalized and face significant challenges at every turn,” Holland said. “A big way that we care for people is by meeting them where they are. Our outreach teams can offer support by answering questions people have about available vaccines, and by remaining available by offering continued opportunity for vaccination if someone isn’t ready the first time around.”
D’Angiolillo found her past experience vaccinating the homeless paid dividends when COVID-19 came up.
“We are exceptionally fortunate to have strong community partners to promote and help organize vaccination days,” she said. “Leaders in the unhoused community — directors and staff at our shelters and camps, outreach and health navigation staff from Benton County Public Health — all work together to talk with people, provide education about the vaccine, and direct them to the right place at the right time. The unhoused community knows and trusts them, so this is a very important partnership.”
Shawn Collins of Unity Shelter, who supervises the men’s cold weather shelter and hygiene center on Southeast Chapman Place, agreed, noting that the recent vaccination efforts by D’Angiolillo and her co-workers likely will allow the shelter to increase overnight capacity soon.
There are other challenges for D’Angiolillo and her red wagon of supplies.
“Anytime we are working out in the field there are the ordinary challenges of temperature management, ensuring we have special vaccine coolers and thermometers to maintain required vaccine temperature regardless of the weather and for the time needed,” she said.
Other factors to contend with for D’Angiolillo are ensuring privacy and dignity and coordinating so that vaccine recipients can receive their second doses.
“Public health nurses by nature are flexible and durable, so we can get vaccine out at the best place and best time,” she said.
“I know everyone is doing the best they can, for as long as they can, however they can. That brings me such happiness. Seeing our collective efforts result in the vaccination of everyone, from our most treasured elders to our frontline and health care heroes to our tireless farmworkers and this, our unhoused neighbors, well, it makes all those personal sacrifices worth it.
“Every single vaccine we give takes me one step closer to being able to see my grandbabies (and their mom and dad) again.”
Got an idea for a Story Next Door profile? Email your suggestions to news@gtconnect.com with STORY NEXT DOOR in the subject line.