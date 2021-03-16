Story Next Door: Dr. Mary Harada finds personal connection with breast cancer patients

After more than 40 years in medicine and over 30 years with Samaritan Health Services in Albany, Dr. Mary Harada is retiring from her Albany clinic. The longtime local physician and surgeon was best known for her work with breast cancer patients.
A breast cancer survivor herself, Harada’s passion for this type of medicine earned her high praise from colleagues and patients, many of whom describe her as an excellent doctor with a warm personality.
“She’s the best surgeon and doctor I ever had — and I know a lot of them because I'm old,” said Sharon Nelson, 74, who was treated by Harada for breast cancer in 2020.
While Harada retired from her surgical practice at the end of last year, she will continue to assist in the operating room of Samaritan Albany General Hospital on a weekly basis. She said “one of my favorite places to be is in the operating room.”
Originally from Fairfield, California, Harada was drawn to Oregon at a young age when she would visit her sister, who was attending the University of Oregon. Harada says she fell in love with the campus and the state, so she didn’t even apply to any other undergraduate schools when she was accepted out of high school.
“I loved Oregon,” Harada said. “The greenness, the scent in the air … I knew Oregon was for me.”
She ended up on the other side of the country to attend medical school and do her residency, however. She went to Temple University in Philadelphia, where she interned and did her residency at Episcopal Hospital on campus. It was there that Harada says she encountered one of the worst cases of breast cancer she’s ever seen.
“Even after 30 years, it’s still one of the worst cases I’ve ever seen,” Harada said. “I knew then that if I was going to do anything, I was going to work in breast cancer.”
When it came time to set out on her own and establish a practice, Albany seemed like a natural fit for the Oregon transplant. It was 15 years into her practice when Harada herself was diagnosed with breast cancer.
While the fear she felt and treatments she underwent “took the wind” out of her, Harada said that her diagnosis was a blessing in disguise.
“Having breast cancer was, in a way, a blessing because I could connect with my patients more,” she said. “Having breast cancer myself gave me another additional insight into how my patients were thinking and feeling.”
Now, 15 years after her own treatment, Harada is cancer-free. Her patients say that her empathy toward their experiences was apparent from the moment they received their own diagnoses.
“She was very understanding and considerate and detailed what the various options there were,” Penny Mackey, 70, a former patient, said of Harada. “She made her suggestions, and then within two weeks we were moving toward the actual surgery date.”
One patient, who was unable to continue radiation treatment for her cancer, said that Harada’s guidance was invaluable to finding an alternative form of treatment that actually worked.
“Her calls were always encouraging to me,” said Faye Abraham, 77, a cancer survivor, in an email. “Today, when I hear the name Dr. Harada, the word ‘friend’ sometimes comes to mind before the name ‘doctor.’”
While Harada is retired from her clinic, she will continue to assist with orthopedic surgeries at Albany General a couple of days per week. Otherwise, she looks forward to spending more time with her dogs, as well as playing more guitar and ukulele.
