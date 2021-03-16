Story Next Door: Dr. Mary Harada finds personal connection with breast cancer patients

She ended up on the other side of the country to attend medical school and do her residency, however. She went to Temple University in Philadelphia, where she interned and did her residency at Episcopal Hospital on campus. It was there that Harada says she encountered one of the worst cases of breast cancer she’s ever seen.

“Even after 30 years, it’s still one of the worst cases I’ve ever seen,” Harada said. “I knew then that if I was going to do anything, I was going to work in breast cancer.”

When it came time to set out on her own and establish a practice, Albany seemed like a natural fit for the Oregon transplant. It was 15 years into her practice when Harada herself was diagnosed with breast cancer.

While the fear she felt and treatments she underwent “took the wind” out of her, Harada said that her diagnosis was a blessing in disguise.

“Having breast cancer was, in a way, a blessing because I could connect with my patients more,” she said. “Having breast cancer myself gave me another additional insight into how my patients were thinking and feeling.”