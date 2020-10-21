Story Next Door: Housing official Weiss at home on the farm

Go south on Highway 99W from Corvallis and turn in at the airport exit. Head past the airport and you enter a delightful, pastoral enclave of open spaces, massive oak trees and small- to medium-sized farms.
It’s in this green, lush bit of rural Benton County that you will find Weiss Acre Farm. It is the home of Kent Weiss and his family. And, yes, the pun is intentional.
Weiss, 61, owns 2.5 acres, which includes an orchard that largely consists of apples, bees, a vegetable garden and a fenced-in area that includes Nubian dairy goats and poultry.
He points out the height of the fence “so the chickens don’t get out and eat all of our stuff.”
His wife, Julie, makes cheese from the goats’ milk and Kent Weiss raves about the richness of ice cream made from the milk.
On Tuesday, a perfect fall day with highs in the low 60s, a few clouds and an excellent view of Marys Peak to the west, Weiss is harvesting apples that will be transformed into juice — and cider — using a hydraulic press on a neighbors’ property.
The melons, squash, beans, tomatoes and cucumbers in the vegetable patch all have been harvested. The scarecrow sprinklers kept the deer away, the canning equipment is ready to start boiling.
Not a bad day to be sitting on the back patio talking about housing.
Housing?
Yes, Weiss recently retired from the city of Corvallis, where he worked for 27 years in the Community Development Department. His specialty was affordable housing.
“He has pretty much built the program from the ground up,” said Paul Bilotta, the community development director. “He’s had a long career, overseen the disbursement of millions of dollars in federal funds and has generally toiled out of the spotlight.”
Weiss, a native Oregonian who graduated from the University of Oregon, came back to Corvallis after working in Seattle for an actuarial firm. He thought about teaching history but ultimately chose a housing position with the city. Either career path would have met his goal of “making a difference.”
“I pretty well got hooked,” he said, “on helping people having challenges with housing. And I feel really good about the outcomes and achievements … especially for a small jurisdiction. It’s really tough.”
Larger cities usually have an on-staff housing authority. Weiss and his team worked with nonprofits, largely Corvallis Neighborhood Housing Services, which morphed into Willamette Neighborhood Housing Services, which merged with another group to form DevNW.
Weiss and his staff started with a first-time homebuyers program, which has helped 250 people “buy homes which they wouldn’t be able to afford otherwise.”
At first, the program was assisting 30 families a year, but it has fallen off in recent years because housing prices have risen so much.
The city also provided loans for remodeling and rehabilitation and worked with nonprofits on dozens of projects.
July 20 marked his career highlight for affordable housing when the Corvallis City Council approved $1.7 million in program funding, some of it for social services such as shelters, but also a $520,000 DevNW project in South Corvallis.
It was, in a way, the last hurrah for Weiss, who came up with a mix of Community Development Block Grants. HOME federal funding, CARES Act coronavirus funds and the first major expenditures from the city’s construction excise tax.
The CET, which the city approved in 2016 based on the recommendations of a housing task force led by Weiss, charges developers 1 percent for new residential construction and 1.5 percent on commercial and industrial. The money must be used for affordable housing. Corvallis was just the second Oregon city to take the plunge.
The DevNW project includes community land trust homes, which will be moderately priced because the homeowner doesn’t have to pay for the land. Weiss thinks this could be a key tool for affordable housing moving forward.
“We realized that by taking the land cost out of the equation your prices go back to those of the early 2000s," he said.
The DevNW project, which will be built largely on the former New Holland farm implement property on Southeast Third Street, includes 10 three-bedroom units for $256,000 apiece and a one-bedroom unit that will sell for $160,000.
Perhaps the heaviest lifting Weiss did during his city tenure was his participation on a series of task forces and advisory groups that produced a “livability code” for rental property that took effect in September, 2016.
The new code was the product of approximately four years of work, two advisory committees, long stretches of review by the now-defunct Administrative Services Committee and final approval from the City Council. A total of 41 public meetings were held to discuss the issues that morphed into the livability code, starting with 2012 livability workgroup meetings of the Collaboration Corvallis project.
“I think it was worth it, but that was brutal,” Weiss said. “It was a tough process. It was so long. And it seemed like we were always taking two steps forward and three steps back. We really churned to get through it.”
Weiss distinctly recalled the November 2015 City Council meeting when BA Beierle, a backer of the program, spoke to the council and asked those in the room who agreed with her to stand. About 20 people did so.
“I just got goosebumps,” Weiss said, “to see that kind of support.”
And to be making a difference.
