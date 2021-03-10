Story Next Door: Olson moves to city housing work

Sometimes when you move from a nonprofit to a government post, it’s like … going to the dark side.
But sometimes, it’s really part of the same side.
That’s the case for Brigetta Olson. The South Corvallis resident worked for almost two decades on affordable housing projects for Willamette Neighborhood Housing Services and its successor, DevNW. Now she is six weeks into a new role as the housing and neighborhood services coordinator for the city of Corvallis. She replaced veteran housing official Kent Weiss, who retired.
“I wouldn’t have taken a job that didn’t involve trying to solve the housing question,” Olson said in a Friday interview at City Hall.
“I’m looking at the same problem but from a different angle. I’m still thinking about home and affordable housing. I’m still thinking about partnerships and creating more housing for our community.”
In her previous role in the nonprofit world, Olson was constantly pitching for grants of federal funding that the city was tasked with distributing.
“Now I’m one of the partners who can help bring resources to partner organizations so we can build the housing so folks don’t have to make hard choices of food or a roof over their heads," she said.
“We’re in a housing crisis in Oregon, and you see that every day in Corvallis.”
Olson has a child at Lincoln Elementary School, where she notes that “many of the teachers commute from Albany. How do we create more opportunities for hard-working people who want to live here?
“I hope to see a continuum of affordable housing options from additional microshelters, multifamily affordable housing and affordable homeownership opportunities. Home matters to everyone, and we know kiddos do better when they live in a safe and stable home.”
Olson also notes that on the other side of South Third Street from Lincoln is an example of how nonprofits and government can team up to make a difference.
“Being able to pass that every day … it’s really empowering,” she said of the 73-unit Alexander Court complex. “Not only did we build affordable housing, but there is programming (such as health care) to help individuals have better lives.”
Olson also is proud of the Hotel Julian, a 35-unit affordable housing facility in downtown Corvallis. The building was purchased by Willamette Neighborhood Housing Services in 2014 and then remodeled in a manner that earned it a state award for restoration.
“The Hotel Julian project was phenomenal,” Olson said. “Having a place downtown where people only have to pay 30% of their income for rent … it’s great to have the building and the ability to tap extra resources, like health navigators. That builds community.”
Olson, a Peace Corps veteran, said she learned her sense of community from her parents.
“I am who I am because of my parents,” she said. “My family always advised me to do work that matters and makes a positive impact.”
Looking ahead, Olson, like many residents in South Corvallis, is hopeful that the voter-approved urban renewal district will help lead to more affordable housing in that part of town.
“It’s very exciting to think about that,” she said, “but no one entity can do the work alone. We all need to be working together to solve this very complex problem. It can’t be done in isolation. It must be done with partnerships.”
Olson said she is impressed with the city’s strategic operational plan, which help guides city work and budget planning.
“We have goals that we are trying to achieve, but we have a plan, and it’s a thoughtful way to move forward. And collaboration is in my bones.”
