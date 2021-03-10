Story Next Door: Olson moves to city housing work

Sometimes when you move from a nonprofit to a government post, it’s like … going to the dark side.

But sometimes, it’s really part of the same side.

That’s the case for Brigetta Olson. The South Corvallis resident worked for almost two decades on affordable housing projects for Willamette Neighborhood Housing Services and its successor, DevNW. Now she is six weeks into a new role as the housing and neighborhood services coordinator for the city of Corvallis. She replaced veteran housing official Kent Weiss, who retired.

“I wouldn’t have taken a job that didn’t involve trying to solve the housing question,” Olson said in a Friday interview at City Hall.

“I’m looking at the same problem but from a different angle. I’m still thinking about home and affordable housing. I’m still thinking about partnerships and creating more housing for our community.”

In her previous role in the nonprofit world, Olson was constantly pitching for grants of federal funding that the city was tasked with distributing.

“Now I’m one of the partners who can help bring resources to partner organizations so we can build the housing so folks don’t have to make hard choices of food or a roof over their heads," she said.