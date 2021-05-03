Story Next Door: Respecting people without pedestals

Not everything she reads is so directly educational.

“I like reading romantic novels,” she said between laughs, adding that she’s “diving back” into fantasy fiction, a genre she had a childhood affinity for.

Nuñez Pérez started at OSU as an engineering major before switching to political science with a minor in Spanish, and said she initially struggled to find her footing as a woman of color at the predominantly white institution.

“I got really nasty looks when I was talking to my mom in Spanish in a dining hall,” she said, recounting an early experience at OSU.

The hostility Nuñez Pérez faced was not novel to her. She said it was an early fixture of her experience as one of the few people of color attending an affluent elementary school near the vineyard and ranch she grew up on that her father, Arturo, manages. Her mother, Otilia, works as a housekeeper.

For Nuñez Pérez, the covert and overt racism that often kept her from speaking out in school as a child serves as additional fuel to address the injustices she sees in adulthood. The peer mentorship she eventually found at OSU and generational knowledge of other advocates is a crucial part of her ascension. She took a flier on a Spanish class during her freshman year that proved to be a turning point.