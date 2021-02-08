Story Next Door: Tourtillott takes over at the Heartland Humane Society

Chuck Tourtillott began his career as an animal caretaker 35 years ago at the Denver Zoo. Although his current position as the executive director of the Heartland Humane Society in Corvallis has a different set of responsibilities, he’s drawn to the position for the same reason: helping animals.
A self-described dog person, Tourtillott’s first major experience with animals, one he credits as no small influence on his career path, came when his father plucked a box turtle from the roadway in Virginia and set it on the floorboard in front of a young Tourtillott, now 62.
“[Tourtillott’s father] put it on the back seat floor, back there where I was sitting, and I was just totally fascinated,” Tourtillott said. “We brought him home, my dad made an outdoor pen for him … I took care of him and I think that’s my first memory of really having a bond with an animal.”
Tourtillott said from that moment on, he’s been fascinated with animals and how they perceive the world around them.
His road to starting at the Heartland Humane Society in December was a long and winding one, with stops in Colorado, Montana, Washington and Northern California. Tourtillott said he, wife Michelle and their younger daughter, Micayla, are happy to now call Corvallis home. (An older daughter, Jessica, lives in Michigan.)
Along the way, he’s been able to make a lifelong passion into a career and assisted countless animals in finding new homes.
His career has included many experiences in which he was able to witness the resilience and personality of animals going through a tough time, though it wasn’t always easy. One such experience was the story of Thunder, a German shepherd puppy Tourtillott encountered during his time as the executive director of the Mendocino Coast Humane Society in Fort Bragg, California.
Tourtillott recounted Thunder’s story with emotion in his voice. Thunder was found injured in the woods wearing a surgical cone and refusing to allow anyone near him. A woman eventually convinced Thunder to trust her enough to get in her car, something Tourtillott described as “amazing,” given the circumstance.
Thunder had been shot in the leg and sustained injuries from bullets that grazed him on his head and side. Tourtillott said it was scary at times and the staff felt uncertain about Thunder’s chances. Thunder was sent to a specialist and received intensive care from the staff at the Humane Society before being temporarily sent to a foster home and then returning to the Humane Society.
“He stayed at the shelter for a while, and of course I bonded with him,” Tourtillott said. “I was so amazed at the change in him because he went from being through all the trauma he had gone through and not trusting people and he got to the point where he was very trusting and he loved to play ball.”
Thunder was eventually adopted into a loving home.
“I think that's probably one of the proudest cases I've ever had in my career,” Tourtillott said. “I didn't do it by myself. I had a lot of help.”
Tourtillott said there’s always an element of confusion and fear for animals being housed in a shelter, no matter how good the shelter is. But he’s often been surprised by the animals’ ability to persevere. Since landing at Heartland, he said the story of Aspen, a yellow Lab who came in as a stray and was quickly adopted, was a good example.
“Anybody could go to the kennel and she would just sit and wag her tail, and she had those big brown eyes,” Tourtillott said. “I’ll never forget her overall demeanor and the look in her eyes.”
